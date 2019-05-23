× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8PM

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Accomack, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton (VA) counties until 8PM. These locations have the greatest threat for severe weather with damaging winds, hail and localized flooding.

After a dry and humid day, scattered showers and storms will be possible tonight. A few could be strong to severe with damaging winds, localized flooding and hail the greatest threats. The best chance of severe weather in our area will be areas on the Eastern Shore, Peninsula, and Middle Peninsula.

Sunshine will return for Friday to close out the week and it will still be hot and humid. Highs will warm to the upper 80s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend will be nice but very summer-like. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s (cooler but still above normal and humid.) But Sunday is when the real heat begins. Highs will be running some 15 degrees above normal for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs will climb to near 90 on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower/storm is possible Sunday and Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 23rd

2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.00″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

