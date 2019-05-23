Local museums helping active military families through free admission program

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads museum will be participating in a summer-long program that allows opportunities for our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families.

The Blue Star Museums program will allow military active-duty families to visit the Portsmouth Art & Culture Center, The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, The U.S. Army Transportation Museum, Hampton History Museum, Peninsula Fine Arts Museum and the Chrysler Museum of Art for free until Monday, September 2, 2019, Labor Day.

Both the Portsmouth Art & Culture Center and The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum are recent additions to the list.

As an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Museums allow military families to learn more about fine art, science, history and much more through zoos, aquariums, gardens and children’s museums.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to celebrate the tenth summer of collaborating with Blue Star Families, Department of Defense, and especially the more than 2,000 museums across our nation that make this program possible, “ said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Organizations such as the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum are providing wonderful opportunities for military families to share a memorable experience together this summer.”

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

More than 2,000 museums participating in the Blue Star Museums program.

Military members and their families can find the list of participating museums here.

Follow Blue Star Museums on Twitter @NEAarts and @BlueStarFamily, #bluestarmuseums.