Dare Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen near Manteo

DARE Co., N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing.

Authorities say 48-year-old Deanna Cook was last seen in the Manteo area.

Cook is described as a white woman who is 5’8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair with highlights and was last seen wearing a gray and blue oversized t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen cook or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office Central Communications at (252) 473-3444.

