Choosing the right senior community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An independent senior life style community provides a different kind of experience than assisted living communities or nursing homes. Elaine Pridgen tells us more about this type of senior living facility and the experience at The Arbors at Port Warwick.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call (757) 814-4432 or visit www.thearborsatportwarwick.com/.

