Ceremony honors fallen service members, Gold Star families ahead of Memorial Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Around 80 fallen heroes from the Hampton Roads area will be honored at Naval Air Station Oceana on Thursday.

The Navy’s Gold Star Program will hold the 2019 Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. inside the Chapel of the Good Shepherd.

The roughly hour-long service is an annual tribute to service members who died fighting for our country with a special roll call.

Friends and Gold Star family members who still live in the area will also be honored during the program.