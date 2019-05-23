‘Bring It! LIVE’ dance battle tour coming to Chrysler Hall in July

NORFOLK, Va. – Lifetime is about to “bring it” to Norfolk this summer.

On July 3 at 7:30 p.m., the 2019 “Bring It! LIVE” tour is coming straight from the hit TV series to Chrysler Hall. Coach Dianna Williams and her team of Dancing Dolls will return to the stage with another unforgettable, jam-packed, heart-pounding experience that’s fun for the entire family.

Last year, more than 60,000 fans in 34 cities experienced the dance sensation, which showcases the elite world of hip-hop majorette competition.

This year’s tour will feature all new talent, choreography and video segments, dance battles, interactive elements and audience participation.

VIP packages are available at all price levels. The deluxe VIP package includes premium seating, a souvenir tour program and a photo opportunity. The add-on VIP package includes a souvenir tour program and photo opportunity; this can only be purchased if accompanied by a valid ticket to the live performance. Limited supplies are available.

Tickets start at $32.75 and are available for purchase at the Norfolk Scope box office or online here.