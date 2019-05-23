A preview of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tom Quaintance, the Producing Artistic Director from Virginia Stage Company, talks about the upcoming production, "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." The production is a collaboration between Virginia Stage Company and The Governor’s School for the Arts.
Mesgana Jackson plays "Matilda" in the production and she gives us a preview with the song "Naughty."
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
May 22 - June 2
The Wells Theatre, Norfolk
Presented by
Virginia Stage Company
www.vastage.org