A preview of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tom Quaintance, the Producing Artistic Director from Virginia Stage Company, talks about the upcoming production, "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical."  The production is a collaboration between Virginia Stage Company and The Governor’s School for the Arts.

Mesgana Jackson plays "Matilda" in the production and she gives us a preview with the song  "Naughty."

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
May 22 - June 2
The Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Presented by
Virginia Stage Company
www.vastage.org

