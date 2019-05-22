× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today but heat, humidity, and storms are on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice again today, heat and storms return… Expect a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 50s, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will return to the mid 70s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with light NE to east winds.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in on Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with an isolated shower/storm possible. The biggest chance for showers/storms will be Thursday night. A strong to severe storm is possible with a higher severe threat to the north and lower threat to the south. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 80s tomorrow and humidity will increase though the day.

Skies will clear on Friday with more heat and humidity. Highs will warm to the upper 80s.

This weekend will be nice but very summer-like. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower or storm (10-20%). Highs will slip to the mid 80s on Saturday and climb to near 90 on Sunday and Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 22nd

1983 F3 Tornado: Nottoway Co, F3 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

2014 Hail/Wind Damage/Weak Tornado Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

