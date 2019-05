VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man in Virginia Beach was shot around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Mortons Road.

Officials say police arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in the area for his injuries.

The suspect in this case in allegedly someone the victim knows. Police say they are still looking for the suspect.

The is still a very active investigation with more information and details to come.

