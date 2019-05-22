Virginia Beach man claims powerful boom shattered his front window

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy is confirming a boom heard by many near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was caused by one of its jets.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ken Kavula said he was sitting in his living room when he heard a sound so loud he thought a jet had crashed near his house.

At the same time of the boom, he said his front window shattered. He told News 3 he walked outside to find the damage and a jet flying over the treetops.