Swimming advisories issued for two Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Swimming advisories were issued Wednesday for Hilton and Huntington Beaches in Newport News.

According to the Peninsula Health District, samples collected Tuesday showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness, but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

Signs are posted at the beaches to alert the public of the advisory. The signs read, “Warning swimmers – bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice.”

Additional samples were collected by health officials on Wednesday, and results should be available on Thursday. Health officials will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to safe levels that meet state water quality standards.

Download the News 3 app for updates.