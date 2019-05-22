Suffolk to participate in Clean the Bay Day, volunteers needed

SUFFOLK, Va. – The City of Suffolk is a participating in the 31st annual Clean the Bay Day on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Clean the Bay Day is a regional waterway and shoreline litter cleanup sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The hope of organizers is that kayakers and canoers will register for cleaning the Nansemond River and Bennett’s Creek. Watercrafts can launch from the Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina to access the Nansemond River, or the Bennett’s Creek Park boat ramp for the Creek.

If you do not have a watercraft, plenty of other locations are available:

Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, 100 East Constance Road

Lake Meade Park, 201 Holly Lawn Parkway

Bennett’s Creek Park, 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

Boston Park, 825 Lincoln Avenue

Lake Prince Boat Ramp, 4324 Lake Prince Drive

Western Branch Boat Ramp, Located on Girl Scout Drive

Over 200 people registered for Clean the Bay Day last year in Suffolk, and the city hopes that this year even more people get involved.

Wayne Jones, Litter Control Coordinator, says, “Registering takes only seconds and helps us to coordinate all the cleanups across the City. For parents, it’s a fun few hours with the kids and a great learning experience for all. I hope all the kayakers and canoers who came out last year return again. We are very fortunate to have a river running through the heart of our City, but we must be responsible for keeping it clean.”

Anyone can volunteer: by foot or by boat, individuals, families, civic organizations, business groups, scouts, students!

Boaters should bring thier kayaks, canoes, or any shallow water boat. Larger boats also are helpful as collection points for smaller boats.

“Clean the Bay Day is a great way for Virginians to do their part for the waterways we enjoy every day,” said Tanner Council, CBF’s Clean the Bay Day coordinator. “It’s really become a unique Virginia tradition. With so many people working together, in just a few hours we make a huge difference in cleaning up the Bay, rivers, streams, lakes, and beaches across the state.”

If you would like to register, click here.

For more information, call Wayne Jones, Suffolk Litter Control Coordinator, at (757) 514-7604, or e-mail littercontrol@suffolkva.us.