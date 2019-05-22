Spas taking treatments to new level by adding CBD to massages

NEW YORK – CBD is a big trend in wellness this year.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound in cannabis. Some tout it as a wonder drug able to stop pain, promote relaxation and ease various body issues.

And as CBS News reporter Kenneth Craig discovered, some spas around the country are taking their treatments to a new level by adding CBD to massages.

Breanna Arrington spends her life being active. She’s an actor and a personal trainer, so when she recently injured a muscle in her hip, it was a major setback.

“An injury will not only not allow me to do my job, but also it takes a little away – some of me dies,” Arrington said.

Physical therapy didn’t help, so a few months ago she turned to massages using cream infused with CBD. And she quickly saw results.

“I’m here twice a month and I’m back doing the things that I love to do,” she said. “I’m back at taekwondo, back lifting, back sprinting, using my body in dynamic ways.”

