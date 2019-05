A Sailor aboard the Norfolk-based USS Arlington (LPD 24) was found unresponsive and pronounced dead Tuesday.

The USS Arlington is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf along with the USS Lincoln as United States-Iran tensions increase.

According to Commander Kyle Raines, NCIS is conducting an official investigation into the Sailor’s death.

The Sailor’s name and additional information will be released following next-of-kin notifications.

