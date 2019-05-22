Redskins put linebacker Reuben Foster on Reserve/Injured List, ending his 2019 season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – More than three months before the season opener, the 2019 campaign is finished for Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster.

Wednesday, the team placed Foster on the Reserve/Injured List, ending his 2019 season.

News 3 was on assignment at Redskins Park Monday when Foster went down to the ground with a significant lower body injury on the third play of the team’s first full-squad Organized Team Activity (OTA). Washington signed Foster, a 2017 first-round draft pick by the 49ers, in November after he was released by San Francisco. He’d yet to appear in a game for the Redskins.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the team signed veteran free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.