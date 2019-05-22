Redskins encourage Hampton Roads schools, non-profits to apply for team’s Charitable Foundation grants

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – ‘Skins support, loads of it, could be coming to Hampton Roads.

The Washington Redskins, through the team’s Charitable Foundation, is encouraging non-profit organizations and local schools in coastal Virginia to apply for a Loads of Love grant.

Launched in 2017 in partnership with Redskins Long Snapper Nick Sundberg and his wife, Flor, the Loads of Love program installs laundry facilities in schools and non-profit organizations to directly impact children experiencing homelessness or unstable living situations. The goal is to remove a barrier for attendance and participation in programs and sports by providing them with a discreet solution to the challenge of having clean clothes, at no cost to them or their families. Studies have shown that placing washers and dryers in schools and offering laundry services to students can help boost attendance rates, class participation and interest in extra-curricular activities.

To be eligible for the Loads of Love grant, applicants must be registered as either a) a 501(c)(3) non-profit or b) a school in Virginia, Washington DC, or the Counties of Prince George’s and Montgomery in Maryland. Additionally, an applicant must be ready to open and implement the laundry facility by Fall of 2019. This is a competitive grant and applying does not guarantee selection or funding for every applicant.

Currently, 47 Loads of Love sites have received funding, stretching across nine school districts from Prince George’s County, Md. to Roanoke, Va. and serving more than 12,400 children annually. Sites from the first cycle of grants have already begun to see the impact of their new facilities on students and the families they serve, from better attitudes, higher attendance and even an increase in grades.

Applications for this cycle of grants will close May 31, 2019. More information on how to apply is available HERE.

Those interested in supporting the expansion of the LOL Program can donate to the Redskins Charitable Foundation at www.redskins.com/donate and designate Loads of Love Program in the remarks. All donations are tax deductible.

