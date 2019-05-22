New Downtown Norfolk park named after first U.S. Navy Admiral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Residents have a new place to enjoy the outdoors in the Downtown Norfolk area.

Farragut Park is located at the southwest corner of Duke and York streets.

The park is named in honor of Admiral David G. Farragut (1801–1870). Farragut was the first Navy Admiral for the United States, and he resided in the Freemason District prior to the Civil War, the City of Norfolk announced.

A dedication and ribbon cutting took place on May 22 at 3 p.m.

Peggy Haile-McPhillips, the City of Norfolk Historian, gave a presentation of Admiral Farragut’s contributions during the dedication ceremony.

“We are honored to recognize Admiral Farragut during our dedication ceremony. Located in Downtown Norfolk, Farragut Park aligns with the RPOS master plan to provide a neighborhood park within a half-mile walk of every resident,” said Darrell Crittendon, Director of RPOS.

Farragut Park is almost a quarter-acre of vital green space. This passive park provides residents with open space for picnics, walking their family pets and more!