Mother arrested for allegedly macing group in fight with her daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A mother was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly macing a group of people that were fighting her daughter.

Around 7:15 p.m., officials were informed of a of a fight in progess in the Belly Lee and Woodside Drive area.

When officers arrived, they found a group of females being ‘disorderly’ and several of them were experiencing the symptoms of being sprayed with mace.

Officers separated the parties and identified the mother of one of the juveniles who stated there was a dispute with another juvenile.

Officers also spoke with the mother of the other juvenile who was identified as 34-year-old Keisha Rankins of the 700 block of Brigstock Circle.

While Rankins and the mother of the other juvenile were talking, their daughters began to fight in the street. The other juvenile’s mother tried to separate the two and then became part of the fight resulting in several other people joining in.

It was reported that Rankins located a can of mace on the ground and started spraying to get everyone off of her daughter.

After further investigation, officers arrested Rankins for three counts of Malicious Assault by Acid/Explosive/Fire, two counts of Assault, and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.