Mississippi lawmaker punched wife for not getting undressed for sex fast enough, police say

A Mississippi lawmaker is accused of drunkenly punching his wife in the face, and all because cops say he didn’t think she undressed for sex quickly enough.

The Clarion Ledger reports GOP Rep. Doug McLeod was arrested over the weekend in Lucedale, and a George County Sheriff’s Department report seen by the Sun Herald reveals some disturbing details.

Deputies say when they responded to a domestic violence call at McLeod’s home around 9 p.m. Saturday, an apparently intoxicated McLeod opened the door, holding a boozy beverage and proclaiming, “Are you kidding me?” at the sight of the officers. He was slurring his speech and had trouble walking, per the report, and inside the home, deputies found his shaking, scared wife, her face bloodied from what cops say was a punch to the nose by McLeod.

Deputies say they also found blood on the couple’s bed and on the bedroom floor.

Another woman present told cops McLeod’s wife had run to her room, and the two women barricaded themselves inside, with McLeod allegedly yelling from the hall to the second woman that he would “kill her [expletive] dog.”

McLeod’s wife told cops her husband had “just snapped” as he often does while drinking. McLeod, 58, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and is free on $1,000 bail, but he’s apparently not taking many calls.

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true,” GOP House Speaker Philip Gunn said Tuesday, calling McLeod’s alleged behavior “unacceptable for anyone,” per the AP.

Gov. Phil Bryant also weighed in, calling allegations of abuse “reprehensible,” per WJTV. Bryant “trusts local authorities to … thoroughly investigate this matter,” per a statement from his office. (Read more domestic violence stories.)

