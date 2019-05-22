Military skydiver injured after hard landing in Suffolk

Posted 3:27 pm, May 22, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – A military skydiver was left with non-life threatening injuries after military training maneuvers ended in a hard landing.

According to Suffolk officials, dispatch was contacted at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday for an injured skydiver at the Suffolk Executive Airport.

The victim, an adult man, received emergency medical assessment and treatment by military medical personnel already on-site. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

He is expected to recover.

Google Map for coordinates 36.679298 by -76.609051.

