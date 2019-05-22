Man injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was left with non-life threatening injuries following a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to police, dispatch received a call around 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived to the 3800 block of Wayne Circle, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police have not released a motive or the circumstances surrounding this shooting. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

