Maddie’s First Warning Forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Nice and quiet overnight with cool lows in the 50s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in late Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the first part of the day with an isolated shower/storm possible. The biggest chance for showers/storms will be Thursday night. A strong to severe storm is possible with a higher severe threat to the north and lower threat to the south. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 80s tomorrow and humidity will increase though the day.

Skies will clear on Friday with more heat and humidity. Highs will warm to the upper 80s.

This weekend will be nice but very summer-like. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower or storm (10-20%). Highs will slip to the mid 80s on Saturday and climb to near 90 on Sunday and Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 22nd

1983 F3 Tornado: Nottoway Co, F3 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

2014 Hail/Wind Damage/Weak Tornado Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

