Locations announced for 2021, 2023 NFL Drafts

Posted 4:17 pm, May 22, 2019, by

A view of the NFL Draft theater. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The NFL announced that the 86th NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland in 2021 and the 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City.

The announcements were made at the annual Spring League Meeting in Key Biscayne, FL following a review of the proposal by the Super Bowl & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

The 2021 event in Cleveland will bring fans together for free celebrations at iconic downtown locations around FirstEnergy Stadium, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as on the shore of Lake Erie.

A general view of signage during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in the iconic area around Kansas City’s Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial and will bring together fans to celebrate one of the most-anticipated sports events of the year.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2019 Draft reached new heights and record numbers as the highest-rated and most-watched Draft ever, eclipsing previous records set in 2018. The 2019 Draft was broadcast over three days and attracted more than 47.5 million total viewers and over 600,000 in attendance. The NFL Draft achieved a combined 3.9 HH rating and average of 6.1 million viewers across the broadest distribution including NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as NFL and ESPN digital and social properties.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas.

DRAFT LOCATION HISTORY

Draft Location City
1936 Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia
1937 Hotel Lincoln New York
1938 Hotel Sherman Chicago
1939 Hotel New Yorker New York
1940 Schroeder Hotel Milwaukee
1941 Willard Hotel Washington, D.C.
1942-44 Palmer House Chicago
1945-47 Hotel Commodore New York
1948 Hotel Fort Pitt Pittsburgh
1949-50 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel Philadelphia
1951 Blackstone Hotel Chicago
1952 Hotel Statler New York
1953-54 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel Philadelphia
1955 Warwick Hotel New York
1956 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 1-3) Philadelphia
Ambassador Hotel (Rounds 4-30) Los Angeles
1957 Warwick Hotel (Rounds 1-4) Philadelphia
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 5-30) Philadelphia
1958-61 Warwick Hotel Philadelphia
1962-64 Sheraton Hotel Chicago
1965-66 Summit Hotel New York
1967 Hotel Gotham New York
1968-71 Belmont Plaza Hotel New York
1972 Essex House New York
1973-74 Americana Hotel New York
1975 Hilton Hotel New York
1976-78 Roosevelt Hotel New York
1979 Waldorf New York
1980-83 Sheraton Hotel New York
1984-85 Omni Park Central Hotel New York
1986-94 Marriott Marquis New York
1995-2004 Theatre at Madison Square Garden New York
2005 Jacob Javits Convention Center New York
2006-2014 Radio City Music Hall New York
2015-16 Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University Chicago
2017 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia
2018 AT&T Stadium Dallas
2019 Downtown Nashville Nashville
2020 Las Vegas Boulevard and Surrounding Areas Las Vegas
2021 Downtown Cleveland Cleveland
2022 TBD TBD
2023 Downtown Kansas City Kansas City

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.