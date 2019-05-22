How you can celebrate Memorial Day weekend by learning about the Civil War on Coast Live

Posted 2:53 pm, May 22, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Pamplin Historical Park will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a new exhibit opening and special activities throughout Memorial Day weekend. This will include a special program highlighting specific soldiers and their personal experiences during the Civil War.

Jessica Noll shares details on this event, part of the 50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia.

Presented by
Petersburg Area Regional Tourism
50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia
www.petersburgarea.org
(804) 861-1666

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.