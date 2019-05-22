How you can celebrate Memorial Day weekend by learning about the Civil War on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Pamplin Historical Park will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a new exhibit opening and special activities throughout Memorial Day weekend. This will include a special program highlighting specific soldiers and their personal experiences during the Civil War.

Jessica Noll shares details on this event, part of the 50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia.

Presented by

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism

50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia

www.petersburgarea.org

(804) 861-1666