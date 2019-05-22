Hampton man shot before crashing his car in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – A Hampton man was found dead Tuesday night following a car crash in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

According to police, a call came in for a crash in the 200 block of W. Balview Avenue around 8:15 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found 51-year-old Brian P. Austin inside the vehicle, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigation showed that Austin was sitting in his car on Balview Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. He attempted to drive from the area before hitting a parked car.

Austin died at the scene.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

