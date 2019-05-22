Hampton firefighters first in region to get gear with added protection against carcinogens

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Fire Department is the first in the region to get gear that has added protection against carcinogens.

The new clothing is specifically designed to reduce exposure of potentially dangerous particulates that can cause cancer.

“Our firefighters deserve as much protection on the job as we can give them,” said Chief James Monk. “While there will always be occupational dangers and exposure to harmful materials and toxins in this job, there are things we can do to help reduce their risks. We owe it to them to do so.”

The firefighters new PPE is also designed to provide comfort and the same level of fit and mobility as the current gear they wear.

“Thermal protection from exposure is extremely important for the firefighters,” adds Monks. “This new gear also provides the optimal balance of thermal protection and breathability, and doesn’t add any additional heat stress.”

The new gear will begin to be distributed in Fall 2019 and every firefighter will receive a set of gear with the added protection.