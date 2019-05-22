× First Warning Forecast: Highs near 90, evening storm possible

Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

We are tracking a complicated system for Thursday. A lot has to come together to see some storms by the evening hours. Right now, keeping a 40 percent chance. The best chance to see storms will be on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. The Storm Prediction Center does have that area in a level 1 for severe weather. That means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Temperatures will be much warmer. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Partly cloudy and dry to end the work week. It will be another hot one with highs near 90.

Your Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the 80s on Saturday and 90s on Sunday. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen! A slight chance for an afternoon storm will be possible on Sunday. Memorial Day is looking mostly dry and hot with highs near 90.

Unseasonably warm weather with continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.