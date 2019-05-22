Teen seriously hurt after being hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A teen was hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Fishermans Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived they said they found a 14-year-old boy suffering with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by medics to CHKD.

The preliminary investigation revealed, the teen was attempting to cross the street at the corner of Fishermans Road and Wayland Street when he was struck by a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima remained on scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.