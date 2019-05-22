Teen seriously hurt after being hit by car in Norfolk

Posted 1:47 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, May 22, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A teen was hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Fishermans Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived they said they found a 14-year-old boy suffering with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by medics to CHKD.

The preliminary investigation revealed, the teen was attempting to cross the street at the corner of Fishermans Road and Wayland Street when he was struck by a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima remained on scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Google Map for coordinates 36.930697 by -76.241824.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.