Virginia Beach releases Something in the Water survey results

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach released survey results that showed that a lot of people had fun at the Something in the Water music festival.

The city says that through a text alert program, it gauged the success of Something in the Water by polling festival goers.

Virginia Beach’s Emergency Communications & Citizen Services and Communications departments managed the text alert program, which at its peak had over 9,000 users polling with it. The poll ranked the festival from a “1” (Waste of Money) to “10” (Awesome).

Out of 9,114 people who received the poll, only 18 percent responded. Of those who responded to the text, 80 percent rated the festival a “10,” with close to 95 percent rating Something in the Water as an “8.”

Virginia Beach says that feedback from the festival has also come through communicating with residents and business in the city. Officials also say staff will be conducting a formal external stakeholders feedback sessions, including interviews a variety of community leaders and organizations.

The Something in the Water music festival ran in Virginia Beach from April 26 through April 28.

