Virginia Beach man says he was making essential oils, not meth inside his home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 27 year old Abraham Haines admits he’s grown mushrooms and out before, but says his arrest Monday is all a mistake.

“Someone texted me on my phone looking for out, they said they heard about me through a mutual friend,” said Haines from inside the Virginia Beach Jail.

When he went to get money out he says he and a friend were stopped by police and handcuffed.

“They said they have been following me for months and that I am making meth,” said Haines.

Norfolk police say they were conducting a narcotics investigation Monday in their city when it lead them to execute a search warrant in the 4300 block of Tillman drive. During their investigation they said they discovered items in Haines home that appeared to be components of a lab used to manufacturer drugs.

“They told me I was producing meth, but I have a chemistry set and it’s used to make essential oils, and soups, I’ve been trying to make a little extra money to buy my daughter a gift, so I’ve been selling stuff on Etsy,” explained Haines.

Haines says his five month old daughter was stripped from arms Monday inside his home.

“Someone called child protective services because they saw chemistry equipment, my neighbors have seen it and even my landlord because I was excited about it” Haines told news 3.

Law enforcement outside the auto mechanics home for hours Monday, dressed in hazmat suits and coming out with bags of dangerous materials.

“It was shocking, very scary, I was baffled” said Rhonda Llewelyn who lives across the street.

Police charged Haines with possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, sales and possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

“I catch myself bouncing between rage and sorrow, I’m so sad to think about what my daughter is going through, I think I’ll be in here forever and they will bury me,” stated Haines.