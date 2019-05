Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ticks are common pests that can be found anywhere outdoors during the spring and summer months. Mike Lawson and Dr. Ann Marie Woyma shares some tips on preventing ticks and what to do if you find one on your dog.

Plus, we meet Zion, an eight-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix that is available for adoption at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

For more information visit vbspca.com.