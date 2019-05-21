× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, tracking storms ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler and less humid… Clouds and showers will clear out early this morning as a cold front moves off of the East Coast. Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s this morning, but cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front. Expect sunshine with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will also be breezy today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph, relaxing later this afternoon and evening.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. Sunny skies will continue through midweek.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in on Thursday. Clouds will build in Thursday morning with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. A strong to severe storm is possible with the biggest severe threat closer to northern Virginia and Maryland. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 80s for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 21st

2001 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Andrea is centered about 295 miles WSW of Bermuda and moving north at 6 mph. A turn to the northeast is forecast this afternoon, followed by an eastward motion by late tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of Bermuda during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, followed by weakening late tonight. Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

5:00 AM AST Tue May 21

Location: 30.0°N 69.0°W

Moving: N at 6 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.