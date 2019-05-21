Suffolk shooting leaves one man dead

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police says they are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gentry Street located in the Remington Park neighborhood. They say officers arrived to find a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

At this time, the investigation remains open by police and there are no additional details available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-588.

