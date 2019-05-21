Subtropical storm Andrea becomes first named storm of 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season

Subtropical Storm Andrea is centered about 295 miles WSW of Bermuda and moving north at 6 mph. It has become the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season, which officially starts on June 1.

A turn to the northeast is forecast this afternoon, followed by an eastward motion by late tonight and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of Bermuda during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast Monday, followed by weakening late tonight. Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season will run through November 30.

There were 15 named storms as part of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season, according to NOAA. Two of them were considered major, which is a Category 3, 4 or 5 hurricane.

Subtropical Storm Andrea as of 5 a.m. AST Tuesday, May 21

Location: 30.0°N 69.0°W

Moving: N at 6 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph