StopTheBans rally scheduled for Tuesday night in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pro-choice activists are protesting after Alabama lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban on Tuesday.

The law makes terminating a pregnancy illegal in almost every case, including rape and incest. The Republican-led Senate voted 25-6 to pass HB 314.

In retaliation to the new law, protests are taking place across the country, including in Virginia Beach.

Organizers said they will “speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women.”

The rally is taking place on Tuesday night at 6 p.m., at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

