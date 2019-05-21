Security heightened after social media threat made toward Denbigh High

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police is working with school officials after a social media threat was made toward Denbigh High School.

Officials with Newport News Public Schools say that out of an abundance of caution, additional police presence will be at the school Tuesday.

So far, interior and exterior safety checks were performed at Denbigh High School, And a K9 unit with the Newport News Police Department is also assisting with safety checks.

While it didn’t say what the threat was, the school district added that families and students are being notified of the threat and the investigation.

