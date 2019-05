Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sam Quick from The Butcher's Son Chesapeake shows us how their beautiful Cowboy Ribeye is prepared and has details on Father's Day brunch.

Plus, Bart Elling from the Virginia Beach location shows us some drinks that dad may enjoy.

Remember to make you reservations early!

Presented by

The Butcher's Son

www.butcherson.com