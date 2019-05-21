Portsmouth Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. –Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police communications got a 911 call about assistance needed at a 7-Eleven at 3500 Victory Boulevard, for an armed robbery.

After an investigation detectives said the suspect entered the business, indicated that he had a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands.

No one inside the business was injured and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male between in his late 30s or early 40s who is approximately 6’0” to 6’1” tall and weighing 210-220 pounds. He had facial hair and acne type scars on his face. He was last seen wearing a gray and black baseball cap, white t-shirt, blue hoodie with yellow writing on it, blue jeans, and black boots.

If you recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs you are urged to call the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also to submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app found on the iTunes and the Google Play stores.