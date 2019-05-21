Outer Banks city reminds beachgoers not to dig deep holes in sand

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Town of Nags Head wants to remind beachgoers of the dangers that come with digging holes in the sand that are too deep.

Large holes dug into the sand can be difficult to see and are dangerous for people and wildlife.

Ocean rescue officials must be able to drive on the beach day and night to quickly provide emergency services.

Sand collapses can happened in holes that are just a few feet deep! Nags Head officials say to never dig a hold deeper than it is wide.

Beachgoers, adults and children, should not dig holes deeper than their knees when standing in them. If you do dig deeper than that, fill the hole in to prevent any issues.

Sea turtle nesting season is May thru September. The town of Nags Head says that the holes in the sand are obstructions for female sea turtles laying nests on the beach at night and hatchlings heading out to sea roughly 60 days later.

