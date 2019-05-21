New technology to help police respond to shootings coming to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department plans to outfit their city with new technology.

According to the department, ShotSpotter is new technology used to detect gunfire and alert police. The software uses sensors that detect ballistic sounds and GPS technology to track the exact location of the sound. Police and dispatch centers are alerted within 60 seconds.

By getting an exact location moments after shots are fired, police will be able to assist victims faster and begin their search for a suspect immediately.

The department hopes to implement the new technology in some areas of the city by mid-June.

According to ShotSpotter’s website, this technology is already in more than 90 cities across the country like Miami and Chicago.

To learn more about ShotSpotter visit the company’s website.