New Ikea route announced by Hampton Roads Transit

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A new route opened for Hampton Roads Transit that will help get customers to Ikea via The Tide bus route.

According to HRT, Route 23 went into effect on Sunday and is part of the service provided to the stop at Princess Anne and Salter.

The timepoint at Princess Anne and Salter will be moved to Princess Anne and Maltby. This is only timekeeping change, added officials.

The new IKEA opened in Norfolk back on April 10, 2019.

