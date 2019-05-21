Memphis student named valedictorian while homeless, earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A teenager in Memphis, Tennessee, exceeded the goals he set for himself – and then some.

Tupac Mosley, 17, a Raleigh Egypt High School graduate was not only named valedictorian, but he told WHBQ he received about 50 scholarships for more than $3 million. He said he was accepted into more than 40 colleges. Mosley reportedly chose Tennessee State University, where he will major in electrical engineering.

Mosley said his goal was to receive $1 million in college scholarships.

WHBQ reports Mosley became homeless his senior year. “After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” the teen said.

Mosley told the TV station he and his family have been staying at a place called For the Kingdom — a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps urban children and teens.

During his speech at graduation, he thanked his teachers for always believing in him.

The teen had a very important message: “Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb.”