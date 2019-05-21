Man injured in Newport News shooting

Posted 9:20 am, May 21, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Chestnut Avenue Monday night.

The call came in at 8:30 p.m., and when officers arrived they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by medics with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

A preliminary police investigation revealed the victim was in the area of Chestnut Avenue and 29th Street when an unknown male got out of a vehicle and shot at the victim.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.988574 by -76.407168.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.