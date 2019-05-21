Man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Chestnut Avenue Monday night.

The call came in at 8:30 p.m., and when officers arrived they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by medics with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

A preliminary police investigation revealed the victim was in the area of Chestnut Avenue and 29th Street when an unknown male got out of a vehicle and shot at the victim.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com.

