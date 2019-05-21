× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast

After a cooler and less humid day, conditions will become very comfortable overnight with lows in the 50s. North winds will decrease overnight and skies will be mostly clear.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. The lower humidity will also continue leading to a very pleasant day. Skies will be sunny and winds will be light out of the east.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in on Thursday. Clouds will build in Thursday morning with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. A strong to severe storm is possible with the biggest severe threat closer to northern Virginia and Maryland. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 80s for the end of the week.

Mainly dry conditions return heading into the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal and hot. Sunday looks to be the hottest day with highs back into the lower 90s for many locations. A storm or two will be possible each afternoon but a washout is not anticipated at this time including on Memorial Day.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 21st

2001 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

Tropical Update

Andrea weakens to a depression and is expected to dissipate soon. Subtropical Depression Andrea is about 280 miles WSW of Bermuda and moving north at 8 mph. A turn toward the northeast and east is expected tonight.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Andrea is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by this evening.

11:00 AM AST Tue May 21

Location: 30.8°N 69.2°W

Moving: N at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

