Local State Delegate’s car broken into, but she’s hoping to turn it into a positive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Del. Marcia Price (D-95) walked out of a conference in Richmond over the weekend to find her car’s back window smashed. Someone stole food and seven pairs of shoes she was planning to donate.

“I felt violated,” Price tells News 3. She was planning to donate the shoes to Tori’s Closet at the South Morrison Family Education Center on Adams Drive in Newport News, a place that collects clothes and shoes for people in need.

Now, Price is hoping to turn her experience into a positive and is encouraging people to donate clothes and shoes. “Those of us who may have a little extra – we get busy in our day-to-day lives and the things that we have in the back of our closets can be a huge impact to people,” she said.

Organizers of Tori’s Closet say shoes are very popular items. People can come by on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am-1pm to collect the clothing for free. All they need to submit is their names. People wishing to donate can stop by the Center weekdays from 8am -5pm.

“I was imagining what these people might look like if they’re going off to their new job or they might be going off to a special event and they needed these shoes,” she said.

Price says so far the response has been great. “I didn’t just want to stay mad. I wanted it to be about something better,” she said. “I think that this is turning lemons into lemonade.”