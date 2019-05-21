IHOP offering $1 pancakes Tuesday to support children of fallen patriots

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – IHOP on Tuesday, May 21, is offering pancakes for $1 to help raise money that will go to fund college educations for the children of fallen patriots.

According to IHOP the event special kicks off at 7 a.m. and will be offered until 7 p.m. The company hopes it can raise $1 million toward college scholarships for the children of servicemen and women that have passed in the line of duty.

With 63 percent of surviving spouses making less than $50,000, IHOP work with the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (CFP) will help provide countless opportunities to these children.

