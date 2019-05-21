Watch: Report inconclusive on whether Gov. Northam is in racist yearbook photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - An investigation into a racist photo in Gov. Northam's yearbook was not able to conclude who is in the picture, a law firm announced Wednesday.

EVMS hired McGuireWoods LLP to investigate how the photo got there and who is in it. Lawyers said after months of review they cannot definitely say. They reviewed documents and spoke to witnesses and said they could not determine the individuals in the photo or the origin of the offensive photo.

The attorneys said Gov. Northam made inconsistent statements about the photo and no interviewee said during the investigation that Northam was in the photo. Additionally, no one has come forward say it was Northam in the photo either.

“We can’t change the past but we can refuse to be defined by it,” said Dr. Homan, President and Provost of EVMS, during the news conference Wednesday. “We can reflect critically on our past and commit to learning everything we can from it. Today we take another step in learning those lessons.”

Nine former or current students reported they felt racial insensitivity during their time at EVMS or in rotation. They did say these instances were not indicative of the EVMS culture or different from instances they experienced in the past.

EVMS did say from 1976 to 2013 students produced the yearbooks with little or no oversight from EVMS administration. EVMS also said in more recent years fewer offensive photos were seen in yearbooks but in the past several photos were found that are offensive to minorities, women certain ethnic groups and others.

Dr. Homan has since announced the creation of an External Community Advisory Board to examine the school’s culture and to make recommendations on that culture.

“We thank EVMS for its cooperation and responsiveness during the investigation,” said Richard Cullen, who led the investigation for McGuireWoods. “EVMS ensured McGuireWoods had unfettered access to EVMS documents and members of the EVMS community. At no time was our inquiry restricted by EVMS, and the findings and conclusions contained in the report are our own.”

Northam was interviewed by McGuireWoods during the investigation. He mostly reiterated other statements he made, saying that he has no memory of the picture and doesn’t know how it wound up on his page

The photo, which appears on his page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook from 1984, shows two people: one appearing to be dressed in blackface and another appearing to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The controversy surrounding Northam led the multiple weeks of troubles for top lawmakers in the Commonwealth.

Following the photo coming out, Attorney General Mark Herring and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax would also face high publicized controversies. Herring admitted he used brown makeup on his face during a college party. For Fairfax, two women came out publically saying they were sexually assaulted by him.

“Our work toward a more equitable and inclusive campus is not, and has not been, reactionary,” added Dr. Homan in his statement. “It has been a focus since 2013 and will continue to be an area of high priority for us for years to come. Our faculty, staff, residents and students have been working diligently to enhance diversity in all we do, and I applaud them for their efforts.”

EVMS opened in 1973, more than a decade before the controversial photo was published on Gov. Northam's yearbook page.

The medical school currently has an enrollment of roughly 1,200 students, which are made up of both postgraduates and doctoral students.

For full coverage on Gov. Northam's yearbook photo controversy, click here.