How unique whale-tracking technology helps scientists learn more about our oceans

GLOUCESTER, Mass. – This is a whale of a story.

Scientists are learning more about our oceans by tracking whales, and they’re using something pretty unique. It’s called the “SnotBot.”

Iain Kerr is on the hunt to find the largest mammals on Earth. The team zeroes in on its target and fires.

The scientists at Ocean Alliance call their drone the SnotBot because it collects material spouted from the whale’s blowhole, a gold mine of biological information.

Kerr says it also reveals clues about the ocean’s overall health under constant threat from climate change, pollution and overfishing.

But how does a whale’s health indicate how healthy the ocean is?

