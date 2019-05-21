Hampton Police looking for shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are looking for Bobby Rasoola Mozelle as part of its investigation into a shooting that happened on April 28 in the 1st block of Mary Peake Boulevard.

Police say Mozelle currently has warrants on file for one count of Malicious Wounding, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting on Mary Peake Boulevard happened around 1:15 a.m. and police arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The motive surrounding this incident remains under investigation.

32-year-old Gene Mozelle, Jr. of Newport News has been arrested already for his suspected connection with this incident.

He has been charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting Across a Public Roadway, and one count of Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.