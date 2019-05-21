× First Warning Forecast: Tracking another comfortable start to the day

It will be much cooler than past nights with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. A great night to keep the windows open!

Wednesday will be another comfortable day. Expect dry and sunny conditions with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be on Thursday, but the models have been back and forth. Right now, keeping a 40 percent chance. We will continue to monitor this. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll be cranking the heat to end the work week. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Your Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the 80s on Saturday and 90s on Sunday. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen! A slight chance for an afternoon storm will be possible on Sunday. Memorial Day is looking mostly dry and hot with highs near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No Active Systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

